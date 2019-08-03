LANNING, IRENE S. Passed away peacefully, at The Wexford Residence, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Warren Lanning; loving mother of Phillip and his wife Patricia, Gail and her husband Christopher, and Paul; grandmother of Lynnette, Vanessa, Robbie and Kyle; great-grandmother of Owen. At Irene's request, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make a donation to the charity of their choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019