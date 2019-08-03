IRENE S. LANNING

Obituary

LANNING, IRENE S. Passed away peacefully, at The Wexford Residence, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Warren Lanning; loving mother of Phillip and his wife Patricia, Gail and her husband Christopher, and Paul; grandmother of Lynnette, Vanessa, Robbie and Kyle; great-grandmother of Owen. At Irene's request, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make a donation to the charity of their choice. 
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019
