Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRENE SALKELD. View Sign Obituary

SALKELD, IRENE (nee LEACH) Irene passed away peacefully in her 96th year, on October 29, 2019. Irene was born on December 11, 1923 in Watford, Ontario, the youngest daughter of Robert and Ida Leach (nee McRorie). The Leach family had a long history in south western Ontario dating back to the early 19th century. Irene was predeceased by her husband Ern and her sisters, Margaret, Anna and Alma. She will be missed incredibly by her children, Kathy, Craig, Steve and Tim and their partners Eric, Sherry, Sharon and Kim. Grandma took great joy in her grandchildren and how their lives were blossoming; Josh with Caleigh; Ben with Jess; Andrew with Adam; Alex with Zack; Arthur with Cassidy; Trevor; and last but not least, Jack. Sadly she did not get to know her great-grandchildren, Rory and Mika. Irene married Ern Salkeld in September, 1948. Irene and Ern had a passion for travelling, exploring and tromping through the great outdoors. Irene was happiest when outside walking on a path through the forest or admiring a crystal clear lake holding a fishing pole. Irene was a warm and caring person who rarely raised her voice. She was a registered nurse and her lifelong commitment to caring started when she was young. Growing up in the depression, she recalled her mother leaving food on the back porch for those in need. The family very much appreciates the kindness provided to Irene by the Valleyview staff. Love you forever Mom. We will miss you. Irene's preference was for a private family gathering to celebrate her life. There will be no funeral. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband Ern. You are welcome to leave your thoughts at

SALKELD, IRENE (nee LEACH) Irene passed away peacefully in her 96th year, on October 29, 2019. Irene was born on December 11, 1923 in Watford, Ontario, the youngest daughter of Robert and Ida Leach (nee McRorie). The Leach family had a long history in south western Ontario dating back to the early 19th century. Irene was predeceased by her husband Ern and her sisters, Margaret, Anna and Alma. She will be missed incredibly by her children, Kathy, Craig, Steve and Tim and their partners Eric, Sherry, Sharon and Kim. Grandma took great joy in her grandchildren and how their lives were blossoming; Josh with Caleigh; Ben with Jess; Andrew with Adam; Alex with Zack; Arthur with Cassidy; Trevor; and last but not least, Jack. Sadly she did not get to know her great-grandchildren, Rory and Mika. Irene married Ern Salkeld in September, 1948. Irene and Ern had a passion for travelling, exploring and tromping through the great outdoors. Irene was happiest when outside walking on a path through the forest or admiring a crystal clear lake holding a fishing pole. Irene was a warm and caring person who rarely raised her voice. She was a registered nurse and her lifelong commitment to caring started when she was young. Growing up in the depression, she recalled her mother leaving food on the back porch for those in need. The family very much appreciates the kindness provided to Irene by the Valleyview staff. Love you forever Mom. We will miss you. Irene's preference was for a private family gathering to celebrate her life. There will be no funeral. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband Ern. You are welcome to leave your thoughts at www.aftercare.org In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close