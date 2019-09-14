Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chapel Ridge Funeral Home 8911 Woodbine Avenue Markham , ON L3R 5G1 (905)-305-8508 Obituary

SELBY, IRENE Our wonderful loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend slipped away peacefully late Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019, in her 92nd year. Born in London England on November 9, 1926, Irene grew up in London and immigrated to Montreal on November 21, 1967 with her husband Mike and three young children. She later moved to Toronto in the early nineties to be near her daughters and grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Mike and her son Alan. Survived by her two devoted daughters. Ruth Fotheringham (Steve Sobel) and Janet Selby (Denis Martineau) and devoted daughter-in-law Johanne L'Heureux. Survived by four beautiful granddaughters, Tara, Alannah, Jacqueline and Genevieve, and great-granddaughter Eloise. Survived by her loving sister Hilda and nieces Helen and Julia. She leaves behind many relatives and cousins in England and Australia. Her remaining few years were spent at Amica Swan Lake where she lived independently and had many lovely friends. Her love of crosswords, playing Rummikub board games and Jeopardy kept her mind young and sharp. Even with constant leg pain, she could always muster up one more ballroom style dance in the Bistro. She had a great passion for big band music and singing old English songs. Many thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Amica for taking such great care of her. As well thank you to the staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital especially in the ICU for their constant care and compassion. We will all miss her feisty spirit. The family will have a private memorial at a later date. Online condolences can be made at



