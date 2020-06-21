IRENE SHERRIN MALLINSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share IRENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MALLINSON, IRENE SHERRIN To live in hearts We leave behind Is not to die. Sherrin Mallinson, 69, passed away on June 18, 2020, in Toronto from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Born prematurely in 1950, Sherrin Watson was not supposed to survive, according to her doctors. But she was a fighter who went on to thrive and build relationships of love. She is survived by David Mallinson, her devoted husband of 44 years, son Bryan and daughter-in-law Shree. Her grandchildren Roshan and Mira say: "She cared for us even when she couldn't." She is the cherished sister of Darlene Avery, Jack Watson Jr. and Lisa Hilliard. Beloved sister-in-law to Donald and Susan Mallinson. The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Extendicare Rouge Valley who supported her during the past year and especially during the pandemic. Donations in lieu of flowers, can be made to Parkinson Canada at donate.parkinson.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved