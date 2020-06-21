MALLINSON, IRENE SHERRIN To live in hearts We leave behind Is not to die. Sherrin Mallinson, 69, passed away on June 18, 2020, in Toronto from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Born prematurely in 1950, Sherrin Watson was not supposed to survive, according to her doctors. But she was a fighter who went on to thrive and build relationships of love. She is survived by David Mallinson, her devoted husband of 44 years, son Bryan and daughter-in-law Shree. Her grandchildren Roshan and Mira say: "She cared for us even when she couldn't." She is the cherished sister of Darlene Avery, Jack Watson Jr. and Lisa Hilliard. Beloved sister-in-law to Donald and Susan Mallinson. The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Extendicare Rouge Valley who supported her during the past year and especially during the pandemic. Donations in lieu of flowers, can be made to Parkinson Canada at donate.parkinson.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 21, 2020.