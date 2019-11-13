STERN, IRENE Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Humber River Hospital. Irene Stern beloved wife, mother, grandmother and soon to be great-grandmother. Irene's generosity, selflessness and kindness will be lovingly remembered by all. Bubbie Irene was a cherished friend and neighbour to so many and adored by all who know her. Service was held in the Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery, 11818 Bathurst Street, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Shiva at 520 Steeles Avenue West, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to Adult Education at Beth Sholom Synagogue, 416-783-6103.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 13, 2019