SUGIMOTO, Irene (Aiko) August 12, 1925 – October 25, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Long Term Care, early Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the age of ninety-five. Beloved wife of the late Roy Eizo Sugimoto. Loving mother of Aimee (Wayne) and Janice (Ross). Grandmother to Richard, Robert (Nicole) and Katherine (Andre). Great-grandmother to Ashley, Maya, Dakwan (Emily), Malik and Kaiya. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family wish to thank the 5th floor staff for their kind and compassionate care of Aiko. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Aiko's memory to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left and future service information may be found at www.rskane.ca