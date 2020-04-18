TSANOS, Irene (nee GEORGIOU) Passed away peacefully and attended by family at the Toronto Western Hospital on April 5, 2020 after a noble battle with heart failure and COVID-19. Irene was born in Greece on September 15, 1939, the daughter of the late Athanasios and Zoe (nee: Leka) Georgiou; sister to Mary, Litsa and Tassos; and former wife of the late Christos Tsanos. She is deeply missed by her daughters Nancy and Andrea, and will forever be remembered by her 3 grandchildren, Aiden, Noah and Scarlett as "the best Baba ever". Irene's memory is cherished by her sons-in-law, Graham Kaufmann, Michael O'Halloran and Michael Bushey, and the entire Morshed family. Irene enjoyed family and friends, cooking, feeding others and entertaining, pursuing her passion for real estate, gardening, antiquing, walking and swimming. Her Yorkie, Solon was her constant companion for many years. Irene leaves a legacy of love and goal-oriented determination, and will remain an inspiration. Cremation has taken place. Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, immediate family gathered for a virtual ceremony. Donations to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation in Irene's memory would be appreciated by the family. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.