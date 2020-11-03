1/
IRENE TUTKA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share IRENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUTKA, IRENE March 25, 1952 - October 31, 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Irene Tutka. Irene passed away in her 68th year at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents Andrij and Valentina Ozymtchak and brother Leonard. Beloved wife of her husband Bill of 42 years, devoted and loving mother to her children Paul (Ashley), Peter (Michelle) and Tanya (Ian), proud and loving Babcya to her grandchildren Hannah and Michael. She leaves behind her brother Victor (Oksana) and niece Andriana. It is her endless love and devotion to her family, her kindness and generosity to all those whose lives she touched that she will be most remembered and cherished for. She will be lovingly missed by her Aunt Lucy and Uncle Walter, her many cousins and friends and all those fortunate enough to have known her. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Saint Demetrius would be appreciated. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. W., Oakville, Ontario (905-844-2600), Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. Panachyda will take place at 7:30 p.m. The Orthodox Rite of Funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will take place at the St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery, 1280 Dundas St. W., Oakville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is by appointment only. Register at www.koprivataylor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville Community Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved