TUTKA, IRENE March 25, 1952 - October 31, 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Irene Tutka. Irene passed away in her 68th year at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents Andrij and Valentina Ozymtchak and brother Leonard. Beloved wife of her husband Bill of 42 years, devoted and loving mother to her children Paul (Ashley), Peter (Michelle) and Tanya (Ian), proud and loving Babcya to her grandchildren Hannah and Michael. She leaves behind her brother Victor (Oksana) and niece Andriana. It is her endless love and devotion to her family, her kindness and generosity to all those whose lives she touched that she will be most remembered and cherished for. She will be lovingly missed by her Aunt Lucy and Uncle Walter, her many cousins and friends and all those fortunate enough to have known her. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Saint Demetrius would be appreciated. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. W., Oakville, Ontario (905-844-2600), Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. Panachyda will take place at 7:30 p.m. The Orthodox Rite of Funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will take place at the St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery, 1280 Dundas St. W., Oakville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is by appointment only. Register at www.koprivataylor.com