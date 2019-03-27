Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRENE WHITE. View Sign

WHITE, IRENE September 3, 1937 - March 23, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Irene. Beloved mother of Don (Shelly), Bill (Gina), the late Doug (2004) and Ron (2005). Grandmother to Andrew (Marsha), Laura, Mandy, Kayla (Patrick), Cassandra (Greg), Sarah Carcone (Dan), Derrick, and James. A great-grandmother to Joshua, Liam, Patrick, Emily, and soon to be Kira. Loving sister to Don Aldcroft (Bonnie). Aunt to Nicole Tadej (Gord) and their loving son Adrian. Special mother-in-law to Anne (Irvine). Loving partner to the late Joe Gill for 25 years and finding a true friend and companion with Jack Harris for the last part of her life. She will be missed by her many new and lifelong friends. All of us were touched by her infectious laugh, joy of life, and devotion to stay connected with her many loved ones. Irene raised a beautiful family and created wonderful friendships. A life well lived, with many people who loved her very much. R.I.P. Friends may call at the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation will be appreciated. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting

152 Bradford Street

Barrie , ON L4N 3B5

