WHITE, Irene Passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the age of 97 years. Predeceased by her husband, Leslie (Gibb) White. Daughter of Robert and Eva (Ellison) Hannah. Survived by her sister, Ruth Westwood and her brother, William Hannah. Predeceased by her sisters Violet Allan and Marion Little as well as her brothers, Robert Hannah and Richard Hannah. Irene will be missed by her many nieces and nephews and their families. Irene was a very well-respected secretary at Central Commerce Collegiate Institute and will be missed by her longtime friends and colleagues. The family would like to say a special thanks to the entire staff at "The Millwood" for making Irene so comfortable in the later years of her long and adventuresome life. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.), on Tuesday, April 2nd at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. In memoriam, donations may be made to The Bob Rumball Centre for the Deaf.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2019