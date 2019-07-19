BRIERLEY, IRINEA MARIA (nee KREVS) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Irinea (Irene) Maria Brierley (nee Krevs). She was taken from us suddenly after being struck by a vehicle on July 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Brierley (Mark Barbosa), her mother Ivanka, brothers Rado (Cathy) and Paul, nephews Paul (Krista), Mark, Peter and cousins, Peter Markes (Maria), Carmen Markes Saenger (Richard) and the late Andrej Markes (Linda). Predeceased by her father, Rado. Irene was born on July 13, 1952 in Comodoro Rivadavia, Argentina where her parents had fled Communism from Slovenia. In 1957, the family immigrated to Canada to be with family. Irene often struggled with life but, in spite of her difficulties, always valued her faith, heritage and family. She taught us patience, understanding, and the need above all to love those who are most vulnerable. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 20th. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health). Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 19, 2019