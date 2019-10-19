Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre 625 Birchmount Road Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1 (416)-267-8229 Obituary

PROSKOS, IRINI Passed away peacefully, at St. Michael's Hospital, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in her 79th year, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Steve. Loving mother of Jim (Sharon) and Chris (Terry). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren and her loving sisters and extended family. Her greatest joys were time spent with her grandchildren and her most cherished memories were family get togethers and all the charitable work with the Vevi/Banitsa Society. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at St. Michael's Hospital for their care and compassion. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough), on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 1 to 8 p.m. A visitation, followed by a funeral service, will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre. Visitation at noon, followed by service at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the and St. Kosmas Aitholos Greek Church.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.