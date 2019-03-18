ADAMS, IRIS On Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Toronto General Hospital. Loving wife of the late Glenn Adams. Beloved daughter of the late Regina and the late Adi Kolber. Devoted sister of the late Liana Woodcock, and the late Gila and Yechiel Offir. Loving aunt of Sharyn Woodcock and Steve Leonard, Yael and Sagi Asedo, and Anat and Yaniv, Perry and great-aunt of 4. A graveside service will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery, 11818 Bathurst Street, Maple. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, 1-800-616-8816.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2019