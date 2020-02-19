|
O'BRIEN, Iris Constance (nee McDONALD) 1924 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in her 96th year. She was predeceased by her husband Tom O'Brien. She will be greatly missed by her children, Malcolm (Susan), Lee and Tara (Bruce). Beloved Granny to Grace (James), Darshan (Rachelle), Alexis (Craig), Drew, Erin, Colin (Justin) and Great-Granny to Izabella. Iris was a proud RCAF Veteran in WWII. Longtime member of Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 258. Visitation will be held at The Simple Alternative Pickering Chapel (1057 Brock Road., 905-686-5589), on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Iris' memory may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation and .
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020