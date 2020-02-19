Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
(905) 686-5589
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Constance O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris Constance O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Iris Constance (nee McDONALD) 1924 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in her 96th year. She was predeceased by her husband Tom O'Brien. She will be greatly missed by her children, Malcolm (Susan), Lee and Tara (Bruce). Beloved Granny to Grace (James), Darshan (Rachelle), Alexis (Craig), Drew, Erin, Colin (Justin) and Great-Granny to Izabella. Iris was a proud RCAF Veteran in WWII. Longtime member of Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 258. Visitation will be held at The Simple Alternative Pickering Chapel (1057 Brock Road., 905-686-5589), on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Iris' memory may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation and .
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -