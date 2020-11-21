FORNDRAN, IRIS EILEEN October 2, 1926 - November 11, 2020 Iris was always known for her ability to make an entrance, and, on November 11, 2020, she made her exit peacefully in her sleep, but with just as much style as ever by choosing Remembrance Day (as if there was ever any question that she would be remembered forever). Recently celebrating her 94th birthday, it's incredible to reflect on all that Iris experienced and accomplished in her life. Iris grew up in Surrey, England in a large family with two sisters and two brothers whom she loved dearly. She was a hero who bravely served as a "Wren" in WWII. She moved to Canada in 1964 with her sons and worked as an Educational Assistant for kindergarteners with the Toronto District School Board until her retirement at the age of 65. Her love of music was contagious, and she never passed up an opportunity to break into dance, no matter where she was or who might be watching. She was a truly talented artist known for her beautiful watercolour paintings. Her artistic eye was unmatched, passionately telling her granddaughter only a week before her passing that a painting she was considering purchasing was "horrible" (you could always count on her to provide an honest opinion!). She loved fashion, had an enviable jewellery collection, and always looked fabulous. She was an encyclopedia of superstitions and had a special knack for selecting winning scratch tickets. She was fiery, quick-witted, and the life of the party. She was a dedicated mother who would have done anything for her sons. Iris lit up the room wherever she went, and this world is a better place having had her in it. She was predeceased by her parents David and Violet, her brothers Leslie and Colin, and her sister Sylvia. She is survived by her sister Doreen, her sons Ian and John, her grandchildren Clare and Sean, her extended family and friends, and her many beautiful paintings. She will be in our hearts always.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store