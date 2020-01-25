Home

POWERED BY

Services
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Resources
More Obituaries for IRIS JANES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRIS FRANCIS JANES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRIS FRANCIS JANES Obituary
JANES, IRIS FRANCIS (nee HOLT) Peacefully passed away with family at her side on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Scarborough Centenary Hospital. Iris, at the age of 77, was the beloved wife of the late Edward Janes (1979). Loving mother of Debra Manning (Paul), Jackie Calderone (Mike) and Tricia Punchard (Curt). Cherished grandmother of Michael, Monica, Crystal, Courtney, Mackenzie and Austin; and great-grandmother of her adored great-grandsons Taylor and Hudson. Iris will be remembered by her extended family and friends. In keeping with Iris' wishes cremation has taken place. A Private Family Service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905- 852-3073). If desired, memorial donations to the Ontario Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -