JANES, IRIS FRANCIS (nee HOLT) Peacefully passed away with family at her side on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Scarborough Centenary Hospital. Iris, at the age of 77, was the beloved wife of the late Edward Janes (1979). Loving mother of Debra Manning (Paul), Jackie Calderone (Mike) and Tricia Punchard (Curt). Cherished grandmother of Michael, Monica, Crystal, Courtney, Mackenzie and Austin; and great-grandmother of her adored great-grandsons Taylor and Hudson. Iris will be remembered by her extended family and friends. In keeping with Iris' wishes cremation has taken place. A Private Family Service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905- 852-3073). If desired, memorial donations to the Ontario Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020