ROPER, IRIS MARGARET Peacefully, as she slept away to her Big Band music, Iris Roper left this world in her 94th year on April 20, 2020 at Chartwell Ballycliffe Long Term Care, Ajax. Born in the Winchester Hotel, Toronto on Friday, the 13th day of August, 1926. Predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Ken Gardiner and her special relatives, Auntie Pearl and Cousin Florence. Also predeceased by all her siblings; Jimmy, Kenny, June and Dorothy. Married over 43 years to the love of her life, Clifford Roper, until his passing in 1988. Iris lives on in her children Margaret, Bruce, Gary and June; who produced Iris' 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Violet, Ellen (Fred) and brother-in-law Charlie (Alice), plus several nieces and nephews. To honor Iris' memory, a donation to all the wonderful Staff at Chartwell Ballycliffe in Ajax would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Iris' life will be scheduled at a later date.

