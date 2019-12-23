PAINE, IRIS Iris passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Iris was born in Rochford, England and was a longtime resident of Peterborough, Ontario before moving to Mississauga in 1980. Iris will be missed and fondly remembered by her husband Edward (61 years married), her daughters Julie (Rob) and Gillian, her sisters Jean and Doris, and her grandchildren Adam, Jay, Carly, Bobbi and Calvin. Special thanks to the compassionate doctors and nurses at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga Campus. Donations in Iris' memory can be made to Covenant House, 20 Gerrard Street East, Toronto M5M 2P3. A celebration of Iris' life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 23, 2019