PAINTER, IRIS Peacefully passed away at McCall Care Centre, Etobicoke, on Monday, April 8, 2019, Iris Painter, in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Harry Painter. Loving mother of Denise and her husband Matteo Iacovelli, Rodney and his wife Gail. Cherished grandmother of Marisa and Andrew, Michael and Mirella, Adrian and Valerie, Tony, Ria and Marc. Proud great-grandmother of Dexter, Axel, Alathea, Cassandra, Aryanna, Matteo Jr., Mariella, Massimo, Theodore and Gabriel. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Wednesday evening 5 – 8 o'clock. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday morning, April 11 at 11 o'clock. Followed by cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Peel, 60 Briarwood Avenue, Mississauga, L5G 3N6. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2019