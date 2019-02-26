REDDY, IRIS Passed away at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Iris Reddy at the age of 89, beloved wife of the late James Reddy. Devoted mother of Jim (Marilyn) Reddy, Charlie (Carmel) Reddy, Father R. J. Reddy, the late Andy Reddy, Bill (Fran) Reddy, Dave (Dorota) Reddy, Margaret (Jim) Nigh, Joe (Kelly) Reddy, Ruth-Anne (Mark) Coleman, Anne-Marie (Rene) Vande Burgt and Barry (Jan) Reddy. Cherished grandmother of 30 and great-grandmother of 10. Iris will also be remembered by her sisters, brothers and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St., Barrie (just north of Cundles Rd.), on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 65 Amelia St., Barrie, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10 o'clock. A Reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Interment St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Newmarket. Memorial donations to your favourite Catholic Charity would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019