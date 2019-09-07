MOULTON, IRIS WINIFRED In Loving Memory Passed away peacefully at the Haliburton Hospital, on Monday, September 2, 2019, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late George Harry Moulton (2012). Loving mother of Anne and Richard. Dear sister of Eric and Gloria Adams (both deceased), sister-in-law of Jack and Betty Moulton of Orangeville, Wayne and Sharon Moulton of Ottawa and predeceased by Gladys and Bruce Kyle, Bruce and Urva Moulton and Doreen and Jim Corbet. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. In keeping with Iris' wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the Arthritis Society would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. gordonmonkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019