VIRTANEN, IRJA Passed away peacefully in her 92nd year, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, with family by her side. Born Irja Vilhelmina Keinanen, October 31, 1927 in Lapinkylä, Finland to parents: Saimi and Toivo Keinanen. Loving wife of the late Veli-Matti Virtanen. Survived by her two adored sons: Timo Juhani and Peter (Roy Pekka). Predeceased by two brothers: Ossi 1977 and Reino 1998. Much loved and missed by five grandchildren: Alannah Christina, Karita Carol (and partner Chris Bedard), Juhani Ryan (and wife Eloisa), Calvin Kalle (and wife Jill) and Heidi Therese. Beloved mother-in-law to two daughters-in-law: Karen (Kami) and Carol. Great-Mummu to 4 great-granddaughters: Chelsea Murphy, Chayce Bedard, Charlotte and Eleanor Virtanen. A celebration of life to be held at Finnish Agricola Lutheran Church, 25 Old York Mills Road, North York, ON, Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment for family members, at Fairholme Cemetary, Dunchurch, ON, Saturday, May 11th at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Canada or The Salvation Army, would be most appreciated.

