FERA, IRMA It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Irma Fera on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Billings Court Manor, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Laura Zupet, Lino Fera (Christine), TJ Fera (Ana) and the late Rico Fera (Lia) (2018). Cherished nonna of Brent Fera, Marko Zupet (Caitlin), Rebecca Fera (Josh), Michael Fera and Jamison Fera and biz nonna to Luka. She is survived by her sister Bice DiClemente, her niece Joyce DiClemente, nephews Peter DiClemente and Sergio Taccarino and his sons Ugo and Davide from Italy. A visitation will take place at the Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home – Burlington Chapel (2241 New Street), from 12:30-1:30 p.m., chapel service from 1:30-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 6, 2019