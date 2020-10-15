1/1
IRMA LANCEFIELD MARTIN
MARTIN, IRMA LANCEFIELD March 6, 1925 – October 11, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Irma Lancefield Martin (nee Sheriff), on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the age of 95, in Elmvale, Ontario. Irma was an avid knitter, renowned cook, a gardener and a wonderful story teller. Predeceased by Eric, her husband of 58 years; much-loved Mother of Susan (Martin) and Paul (Debbie); Grandmother of Shannon (Drew), Scott (Catherine), Geoff (Nathalie), Tara (Robert), Don (Karolina), and Kaity (Mike); Great-Grandmother of James, Emma, Mackenzie, Sydney, Kayley, Aurora, Kiptyn, and Tessa. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who wish to make a donation in her memory, please do so to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence can be left at lynnstonefuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
