|
|
WASSON, IRMA "JEAN" Passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Humber River Hospital at the age of 87. Predeceased by her dearly beloved husband William Wasson and their cherished son Todd Wasson. Jean will be forever missed by her son Steven (Janet) and her grandchildren Cameron and Amy. Jean will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. Jean enjoyed her time volunteering at the Salvation Army - Etobicoke Temple. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 5, 2020