ROSEN, IRVIN 1929 - 2020 Peacefully at Baycrest JHA in his 91st year. Irv was born in Toronto, graduated from University of Toronto and practiced law for 59 years. Irv was a kind and gentle man. He had a tremendous love of family, and truly enjoyed a wonderful life. Dear brother to the late Claire Somers (Harry) and Lillian Stulberg (Fred). Irv is survived by the love of his life, Sybil, married for almost 68 years, loving father to children Nancy, Lisa (Bruce Johnson), Andrew (Shirley Roberts), and proud Grampy to grandchildren Russell, Kristin, Ben and Aaron. Irv also had a special relationship with many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and PSWs at Baycrest who cared for Irv since 2019. We all loved Irv and will miss him very much. Charity: If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875, www. baycrestfoundation.org/donate or the charity of your choice.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2020.