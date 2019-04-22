Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irvine J. (Irv) REID. View Sign

REID, Irvine J. (Irv) March 19, 1931 - April 19, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Rosamond (Rose) for 55 years. Dear father of Laura (Bryan Martin) and Valerie (Stephen Preston). Dear brother of Richard (Bernice) of Ottawa, brother-in-law of Bill Spence (the late Beverley) and uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle. Irv had a forty year career with TCA/Air Canada and retired in 1989. Irv started in stores and maintenance. The last twenty-five years of his career was in Flight Operations. He was a longtime Maple Leaf Gardens ticket holder, Argos and Blue Jays Supporter. At the time of his passing, Irv still held dear many friends from his youth. A true testament to his character. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of the Fourth Floor Stroke Unit for their kindness and excellent care, as well as Reverend Dr. Paul Shepherd of Martin Grove United Church, for his kind support. The family will receive their friends at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 12 p.m. until Memorial Service in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Canada, Trillium Health Network or the organization of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at



