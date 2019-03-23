Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irwin Stewart VALLIANT. View Sign





VALLIANT, Irwin Stewart Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 98. Loving husband of the late Eleanor for 65 years. Beloved father of Bob (Pam), Bruce, Glenn (late Sandy), Jeff (Billie) and Gary. Beloved grandfather of Graham, Fraser, Mackenzie, Jacqueline, Lindsey, Michelle, Alex, Carly and Katrina and great-grandfather of Blake and Ronan. Predeceased by his siblings George, Bill, Jim, Clayton and Margaret. He will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Born and raised in the Ottawa Valley area and a longtime resident of Thornhill, Ontario. Irwin will be fondly remembered for his loving support, guidance and devotion to his family. Irwin enjoyed his social interactions with family and friends to the fullest. He was multi-talented and a jack of all trades. He had special interests in a wide range of activities such as auto mechanics, carpentry and cabinet making. Building the family cottage from the ground up with the help of his five sons provided decades of family enjoyment and will always be a cherished memory. He was an avid outdoorsman and golfer. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, Oshawa, 905-721-1234. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

