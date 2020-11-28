1/
Irwin TALESNICK
TALESNICK, Irwin After an amazing life, my husband, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, cousin and great friend passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Irwin Talesnick, cherished son of the late Ben and Vita Talesnick, can be described with many words, but we wanted to leave these ones: Honest and loyal, principled and creative, motivating and trailblazing, loving and generous. He inspired his children, grandchildren and thousands of students and educators to be curious and ask questions. He will continue to be loved by Ruth (Sherman) Talesnick, Mark, Lisa, Shoshi, Chyla and Judith along with in-laws Michal Amir, Barry Katz, Jeff Traubici, Michael Stein; grandchildren Tirra, Shefa, Raya, Ben, Alona, Ariel, Yona, Avia, Raimie, Shai, Avishua, Avital, Ore, Guy, Illi, Ofri, Michael; great-grandchildren Eli, Omer and Yuval. Thank you to his caregivers CJ, Erick and Irene. Deep appreciation to Dr. Russell Goldman from the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care. Contributions can be made in his memory to Mazon Canada. 

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
