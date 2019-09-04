LOURDES, IRWINA "WEENA" LEJARDE 1963 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at Toronto Grace Hospital, on Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by love. Beloved daughter of Rosalinda Lejarde. Predeceased by her dear father Ramon Lejarde. Loved sister of Wilhelm Lejarde, Winfried Lejarde of Hamilton, Wendelli Lejarde and Winkle Lejarde of Toronto. Dearest Tita of Jasmine and Catherine Lejarde of Hamilton, Anna Palermo of Toronto and Brent, Jeanine, Blane and Janelle Lejarde of the Philippines. Visitation on Wednesday, September 4th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Prayers at 7 p.m. Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home, 467 Sherbourne Street. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, September 7th at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 520 Sherbourne Street. Burial in the Philippines. Weena had requested any memorial donations be made to the Congregation Of Sisters of St. Joseph, 101 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto, Ontario M4H 1M2 or Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 520 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1K8. Thank you to the wonderful staff on the Palliative Care Unit who showed Weena such respect and compassion. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 4, 2019