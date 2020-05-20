COHEN, ISAAC MARC A LIFE WELL LIVED It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Isaac Marc Cohen (Joe Cowen), on May 17, 2020. Born Sept. 25, 1922, in Port Said, Egypt. Husband of the late Denise (Bigio). Loving father of Joyce (Diego), Allan (Karen) and Robert; devoted grandfather to Daniel, Adrian, Michael, Brandon, Jordan, Brendan; and great-grandfather to Luca, Matteo, Alyssa and Julia. Predeceased by his sisters, Vivianne, Lucie, and brother Maurice. His warm and gentle nature will sorely be missed. The family would like to thank all those who cared for him with compassion and dedication at Chartwell Scarlett Heights Retirement Home and at the Village of Humber Heights LTC. A special thank you is extended to Tam. Words are not enough to express our gratitude of kindness you showed towards our father. Due to these difficult circumstances a private family service will take place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store