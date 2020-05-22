ISAAC MARC COHEN
COHEN, ISAAC MARC A LIFE WELL LIVED It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Isaac Marc Cohen (Joe Cowen) on May 17, 2020. Born September 25, 1922 in Port Said, Egypt. Husband of the late Denise (Bigio). Loving father of Joyce (Diego), Allan (Karen), and Robert, devoted grandfather to Daniel, Adrian, Michael, Brandon, Jordan, Brendan and great-grandfather to Luca, Matteo, Alyssa and Julia. Predeceased by his sisters Vivianne, Lucie, and brother Maurice. His warm and gentle nature will sorely be missed. The family would like to thank all those who cared for him with compassion and dedication at Chartwell Scarlett Heights Retirement Home and at the Village of Humber Heights Long Term Care. A special thank you is extended to Tam. Words are not enough to express our gratitude of kindness you showed towards our father. Due to these difficult circumstances, a private family service will take place.

Published in Toronto Star on May 22, 2020.
