Isaac MORGULIS
MORGULIS, Isaac On Monday, July 27, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Isaac "Ike" Morgulis, early this morning at Oshawa Lakeridge Hospital. In his 94 years, Isaac was many things to many people. A devoted husband and best friend of his late wife Diana; a loving father to his three sons Lewis and Colleen, Michael and Thuy, and Peter. A devoted and loving grandfather to nine grandchildren Elizabeth and Shiri Tkach, Siobhan, Sierra, Kaiya and Alana Townes, Ari, Lior, Kiera, Hannah and Abi, and one great-granddaughter Mia. Ike was a professional engineer, a professor spanning four decades at Ryerson in both engineering and photo arts. Ike was an avid photographer, canoeist, and outdoorsman, a longstanding member at Holy Blossom Temple and a lifelong learner. He was in his own words "a hail fellow well met" who loved the company of many and made you feel all the better for having known him. A Family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Isaac Morgulis Memorial Fund, c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324 or at www.benjamins.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
