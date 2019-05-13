SHANFIELD, Isaac On Saturday, May 11, 2019. Isaac Shanfield, beloved husband of Joy. Loving father and father-in-law of Lawrence, and Jeremy and Kerryn. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Howard and Ellen, Mark and Bonnie Prazoff, and the late Myrna Shanfield. Devoted grandfather of Jacob, and Emma. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment in the Beth Tikvah section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 23 Serene Way, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to The Isaac Shanfield Memorial Fund c/o Benjamins Foundation 416-780-0324. www.benjamins.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 13, 2019