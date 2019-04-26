BAKER, ISABEL (nee BRYSON) At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late E.W. "Bill" Baker. Dearest mother of Bonnie Baker and Pat Powers (Don). Cherished grandmother of Andrew Powers and Erin Powers. Dear sister of the late Margaret Bryson. Isabel was a dedicated wife and mother and a kind and loving person. In accordance with Isabel's wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at the Little Lake Cemetery. In memory of Isabel, donations to the Kids Help Phone Line would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2019