BRAZIER, ISABEL At the age of 100 and after a life well lived, Isabel passed away peacefully at Amica, Swan Lake on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Ron. Cherished mother of Sharon (Bill) and Tom (Bonnie). Proud grandmother of Cathie (Rob), Brad (Anna Maria), David, Derek (Melanie) and Adam (Melissa) and great-grandmother to Tyler, Brendan, Garrett, Hanna, Sean, Jamieson, Max, Grayson, and Charlie. Isabel will be fondly missed and remembered by friends and family for her kind heart and her compassion and concern for those in need. In memory of Isabel, donations to the Children's Wish Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 21, 2019