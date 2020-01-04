|
|
BULLER, ISABEL Passed away in Brampton with her loved ones by her side on December 30, 2019. Isabel was predeceased by husband David Buller and sister Ellen Gallacher. Daughters Lesley Russell and Ann Buller, son Douglas and daughter-in-law Sabrina, grandson Laughlin and step-grandchildren Kris, Aiden and Rowan, nieces and nephews Steven, Andrew (Yvonne), Susan and their wonderful children, survive her. In Scotland, mom leaves behind her much-loved brother John and adored sister-in-law Julie, nephew Robert and nieces Linda (Jamie) and Julie (Richard) and a host of great-nieces and nephews. To the Buller and Donnelly families in Scotland and Australia, you held a special place in mom's heart. Friends and fellow Scots Jim and Mary Phillip, became treasured members of our family. Jackie Heath was a lifelong friend – they supported each other in good times and bad. As mom fell into the abyss of Alzheimer's, Jackie stood by her, offering love and support. Mom lived in Canada for 50 years and while she built a life rich with friendships here, Scotland was "home". She spoke fondly of her pals in the cycling club and loved every moment of those adventures, which afforded her the opportunity to see much of Scotland. She was proud of being the only woman to complete 100 miles in under eight hours in a club race, but she would never have told you this herself – she was at heart an introvert. She was brilliant, earning a coveted Dux Medal in school, before entering Comptometer College, where she again excelled. Mom would never describe herself as courageous, but she left a small town in Scotland, with an incredible network of friends and an amazing family, to follow my dad to Toronto. It was not an easy transition; she fiercely missed the life she left behind. Although she enjoyed much of her life here, there was no doubt she would have wished to stay in her close-knit community. As new immigrants, she and dad became superintendents of a small apartment building in order to save money for a house – it was hard work on top of full-time jobs. Twice she had to help evacuate the building when an arsonist struck. With three children to help support, mom put aside her comptometer training and took a "wee job" in Zellers, which led to a 30-year career and earned her an executive role within the store. She became passionate about supporting the "Moonwalk", a Zellers event raising funds for cystic fibrosis and insisted we walk as a family each year. Mom was bright, opinionated, caring and tough. She would help anyone who needed it and was generous and kind. Each Christmas, mom had us running all over the place dropping off cookies and wine as tokens of appreciation. Toys purchased for "Toy Mountain", money for the Salvation Army, a collection for a needy family, Christmas was the time she felt most passionate about ensuring everyone belonged. Mom was the narrator of our family's story. She wanted to be sure we felt a connection to family in Scotland and Australia and often told us stories of her and dad's childhoods. For a woman who hated getting her own picture taken, she was adamant that we capture shots of both the remarkable and mundane. She had album upon album of photographs, illustrating our lives. In typical mom fashion, most photos had her own handwritten notes, often humorous or wry. We even found an album filled with cards received when each of us was born – a book we had no idea existed and had never seen before. As with many of the albums, it travelled oceans, rescued from fire and flood. These compilations were my mom's story – our story – and a link to her past never to be lost. Mom was not effusive with praise; but these albums shone with her ride – a treasure trove of our accomplishments from report cards, to sports achievements, to newspaper clippings. As she aged, she became more open to telling us she loved us and expressing her genuine pride in our accomplishments. Not naturally drawn to animals, mom fell in love with golden retriever Thomas, who became a constant companion after dad died – the two inseparable. Losing Thomas broke mom's heart but caring for a new dog was impossible, hence the lovely toy retriever whom she held as she died. We are grateful to Dr. Alex McCallion for his care and compassion, Gigi, our angel whose love for mom was clear and the team of nurses and PSWs who helped mom in her final days. Should you wish to honour mom's life, please consider a donation to the David and Isabel Buller Scholarship at Centennial College. www.centennialcollege.ca/donate Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home "Brampton Chapel", 52 Main Street South (Highway 10), Brampton, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. to celebrate Isabel's life. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020