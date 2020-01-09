|
|
HARRISON, ISABEL "IBBY" (nee HAY-ROE) August 13, 1924 - January 4, 2020 World War II Veteran Ibby passed away peacefully in Montreal, with her daughters by her side, on January 4, 2020 in her 96th year. She was the best friend and beloved wife of Mark, who predeceased her in 2007. She was the cherished mother of Steve (Susan), Tim (Nan), Judi (John) and Nancy (Ev). "Nanny" will be fondly remembered by her 9 grandchildren, Leigh, Cale, Sean, Daniel, Rachael, Nicholas, Christopher, Matthew, Carly and their partners as well as 7 great-grandchildren. Ibby was predeceased by her siblings Kenneth Hay-Roe and Betty Masson. A graduate of Forest Hill High School and University of Toronto, Ibby led an exciting and interesting life, travelling the world with Mark and raising her family in Toronto, London (UK), Ottawa (twice) and Montreal before retiring to Ottawa in 1989. She served in the Navy as a WREN during the war, and was posted in both Prince Rupert and Halifax. Her passions included travel, golf and skiing which she taught well into her 50s. While working at Bigwin Island in the 40s, Ibby also helped her brother and father build a log cottage on Lake of Bays, which became the family vacation home for 4 generations. Ibby had lifelong friendships with "the girls" and enjoyed their annual getaway weekends in Jackson's Point for over 60 years. She had "joie de vivre", was bold and brash. She was always willing to embrace new ideas and challenge tired conventions which she imbued in her children and grandchildren with a strong sense of independence and strength of character. Ibby's family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff and caregivers of Ward 3A in the Remembrance Pavilion of Ste. Anne's Hospital. At her request, there will be no formal service but a small private Celebration of Life will be held on her beloved Lake of Bays at a later date this year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Wounded Warriors Canada would be appreciated. Arrangements and condolences are in the care of Collins Clarke MacGillivray White Funeral Home of Pointe Claire, Quebec.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020