ANTHONY, Isabel Margaret It is with great sadness, that the family announces the peaceful passing of their dear Isabel on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the age of 86. Devoted and much loved wife of Ronald for 64 years. Loving mother of Debra and her husband Mark Lucas and Jennice and her husband David Waby. Adoring grandma of Andrew, Rachelle (Denis), Trevor (Zoey) and Rebecca. Predeceased by her twin sister Muriel DiFebo. Isabel will be sadly missed by her family and friends. To honour Isabel's wishes cremation has taken place, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020