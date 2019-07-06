Guest Book View Sign Obituary

REID, ISABEL McLEOD (nee RUTHERFORD) May 8, 1923 - July 2, 2019 Beloved wife of the late F. Donald Reid, mother to Richard (Lucy), Margot (Bruce) and Judy (Wally). Much loved grandmother of Jules (Elena), Geoffrey, Niall and Janna (Nathan), great-grandmother to Christian. Isabel met Don while studying for a Psychology degree at Queen's University. Married in the chapel there in 1950, they spent almost 65 wonderful years together. Our family historian, Isabel never forgot her farm roots in Haldimand Township. Daughter of Helen and Charlie Rutherford VC, MC, MM. Sister to Andrew Rutherford (deceased), Rosemary Gormley and Dora Grant. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews across Canada. Isabel was a role model, feminist, pacifist, artist, reader, letter writer, journal keeper and supporter of Canadian public broadcasting. Isabel began her teaching career in a rural schoolhouse in Castleton, Ontario. Her lifelong dedication to education took her to various schools in Scarborough with her last position at Timberbank Junior Public School. Isabel loved the natural world, especially trees, birds and butterflies. Every summer she looked to see how many bees were in her garden. Her table always included a pot of flowers. During their retirement years, Don and Iz enjoyed many trips at home and overseas with Rosemary and Don, also with Dora and Stan. They were keen campers into their 80's and their tent sites were the centre of many family gatherings. Isabel's culinary skills extended from kitchen to campfire. A private family gathering to celebrate Isabel's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Toronto Public Library or a library of your choice.

