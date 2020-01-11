|
JAY, ISABEL RENA Passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, at 91 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Ernest (2013). Loving mother to David (Lorna) and Kendra (Martti). Loving grandmother to Jeremy (Erinn). Great-grandmother (GG) to Cameron and Amelia. Loving sister to Blanche, the late Mary, Milton (Buddy), Spurgeon, Gerald and Alexander. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Special remembrance by Sandra, Glenda, Patricia and Mary-Lou. Isabel was born in Nova Scotia in 1928. She moved to Toronto in 1949, where she married her husband Ernest and raised a family. Isabel became interested in art in the 1960's and created many beautiful paintings which she shared and gifted to many friends and family members. Isabel made a career of bookkeeping for her husband's business, as well as being a homemaker. She took immense pride in and excelled at both. Isabel was also renowned for her excellent baking skills and in particular, her delicious pies which are legendary. Isabel was a kind, sweet-natured woman who will be missed by all who knew and loved her. According to Isabel's wishes, there will be no funeral service.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020