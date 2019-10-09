FASSEL, Isabel Rose (nee FIORAVANTI) December 11, 1920 - October 5, 2019 Isabel passed peacefully at North York General Hospital after a brief illness. Isabel is survived by her sister Georgina Venchiarutti, her children Michael (Sharon), Paul (Kelly), Mary-Lou (Paula), Anthony, Roseanne and Frank. She was a loving grandmother to Alicia, Kate, Matthew, Lena, David and Liora, great-grandmother to Liam, Elizabeth, Alex and Isabel, and affectionate aunt to Eugenia, Lauren, Peter, John, Mary-Jane, Patrick, Karen and Kevin. Isabel was predeceased by Tony, her husband of 62 years, parents Eugenio and Antonia and brothers Tony and Richard. Isabel was a strong and generous woman who cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. A celebration of Isabel's life will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 2 p.m. at Vaughan Estates (Estates of Sunnybrook), 80 Armistice Drive, Toronto, Ontario. Online Condolences at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019