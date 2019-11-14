SALEM, ISABEL Isabel, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her family, on November 9, 2019. Isabel ("Iso") was born in Lebanon on December 19, 1939, the daughter of Elias and Kamal Salem. She is survived by her three brothers Aref, Edward and Joseph Salem, and her nieces and nephews, Elie Salem, Nabih Salem, Lina Melki, Nathalie Dani, Philip Salem, Ghada Khoury, Mariam Elias and Lina Bustany. Iso will always be remembered by all who knew her as a kind, warm-hearted and selfless person - she was a friend on whom everyone could always depend and a second "mother" to many. She made a lasting positive impact on everyone she met. She will be dearly missed. A memorial service, to be followed immediately by a reception, will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road (east gate entrance off of Mount Pleasant Road), Toronto, Ontario.

