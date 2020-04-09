|
DOMAGALA, Isabel Sarah (Sally) Suddenly, on April 4, 2020. Predeceased by her adored husband Merv, and her parents, Bob and Bell Smith. Loving Mother to Rob and Zrinka, Darlene, Gayle and Mark. Fiercely proud Nana to Maggi, Bella, Becca and Meghan. Cherished Sister to May and Bob. Loved all those in her extended Domagala and Smith families. Born in Toronto in 1939, Sally then spent the next ten years of her life in Belfast, returning home to grow up in Cabbagetown before settling down in Etobicoke with Merv, the kids, and her beloved dogs. She was a stay-at-home Mom for many years, returning to work when she got bored and the kids "were old enough." She worked for the City of Toronto's Tax Department, happily retiring about twenty years ago. We think she would say she had a pretty damned good life. She will be dearly missed. Thank you to Etobicoke Services for Seniors, and especially the staff at the Wesburn Manor Day Program, for keeping her safe and occupied for so many years. To the staff at Eatonville Care Centre, we cannot thank you enough for the care you showed our Mom in her final months. Please know that you are always in our thoughts as you continue working through this crisis. We salute you. A small, family-only burial is planned. Online memorials are welcome at www.turnerporter.ca. And if you are so inclined, you can make a donation in Sally"s name; she would love that. a couple that were special to her and her family are Community Living Toronto and Etobicoke Services for Seniors. Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral Nana.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020