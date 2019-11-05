McLEAN, Isabel Winnifred (nee ROSE) Died peacefully after a short illness on October 31, 2019 in her 103rd year. Predeceased by her husband Jim (1973) and brother William (1941). Loving mother to Bill (Gloria) McLean and Margaret Menegon. Grandmother to Jason (Alison) Menegon and Dave (Pamela) and Gail McLean. Great-Grandmother to Amelia and Hudson Menegon and Coledon and Addison McLean. Visitation to take place at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto, on Wednesday, November 6th from 5 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service at Glenview Presbyterian Church, 1 Glenview Ave., at 11 o'clock Thursday, November 7th with visitation 1 hour prior before the service. In lieu of flowers, Please make a donation to Yorkminster Park Meals on Wheels or Glenview Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2019