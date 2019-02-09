GRAHAM, Isabell Isabell Graham passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Markhaven Home for Seniors in her 95th year. Predeceased by William, her husband of 70 years. Cherished mother of Susan (Rick), Billy (Peter) and Leslie (Lou). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Christopher (Melanie), Chad (Shelly), Kylee, Samantha (Shannon) and Nicole (Josh) and her great-grandchildren Isabella, Graham, Jonathan, Emily and Shailyn. Cremation has already taken place. Isabell will rejoin her beloved husband in interment on what would have been their 75th anniversary later this year.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019