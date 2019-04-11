Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ISABELLA BROOKS. View Sign

BROOKS, ISABELLA Passed peacefully at Leacock Care Centre in Orillia on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in her 100th year. Isabella was predeceased by her husband Frederick and by her brothers Norman and James Turnbull. Isabella will be fondly cherished by her nieces and nephew Nancy (Richard) Ganz, Peggy (Dennis) Rawe, Jane Turnbull, John Turnbull and Janet Turnbull. Isabella was an active golfer and golf pro with the Canadian Open and spent most of her life involved with the golf industry. A Celebration of Isabella's life will be held at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, 705-326-3595, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 o'clock. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Marlene Streit Foundation or to the Geordie Hilton Memorial Fund or to the charity of your choice and would be appreciated by the family. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at

54 Coldwater Street East

Orillia , ON L3V 1W5

