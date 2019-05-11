Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ISABELLA "ELLA" CUNNINGTON. View Sign Obituary

CUNNINGTON, ISABELLA "ELLA" April 5, 1925 – February 15, 2019 Another War Bride has gone home to meet her WWII sailor. Ella died peacefully with her son, Rob and granddaughter, Shanan by her side at The Elliott. She is fondly remembered by her children Shirley (Glenn) Gordon, John Cunnington, all of Bracebridge, Rob (Janna Pardy) Cunnington and daughter-in-law, Linda Cunnington, all of Guelph. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Alisa, Shanan, Trevor, Mandy, Todd, Blake and Ryley and her great-granchildren whom she doted on: William, Gabriel, Bishop, Mattias and Lily. Ella is also survived by her sister-in-law Lorraine Cunnington and several nieces and nephews. Mum was fortunate to have had 4 of her BFFs to the end: Helen Veldman, Betty Christensen, Jessie Membury and Marg Horn. She was predeceased by her husband Jack (2010), her son Jim (2017), her parents Duncan and Annie (Bathgate) Stewart and siblings Nancy Beighton, Jeanette Stewart and James Stewart. Ella was also predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Beryl Cunnington, Jack and Bella Sykes, Bobby and Ed Cunnington. She was married in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1944 and came to Canada with her wee daughter in 1946 to meet up with her husband who lived on the family farm with no indoor plumbing. This was new to Mum but she soon adapted. They built a small house in Aberfoyle and after a few years sold it to move into Guelph. They lived at Manor Park Crescent for 49 years. She worked at Ryan's Department Store and Lehmann Printing for several years. They decided to move to an apartment with no upkeep beside the Stone Road Mall which was one of Mum's favourite things to do... shop, talk and eat. She loved to travel with her buddies across the border for conventions (another word for shopping), her many trips back to Scotland to visit family and numerous trips across Canada and the US with friends. She was a long standing member of the War Brides Club, the Legion Ladies Auxiliary (60 years), the Daughters of Scotland and the Eastern Star. Mum always looked on the bright side of things and taught us to always look for the good in people. Her shortbread cookies were famous among her friends and family. She would want us to thank the incredible Dr. Hood for his excellent care and guidance. We would also like to thank the staff at The Elliott, including everyone on the fantastic Wellington floor and the kitchen staff for helping to keep Mum regular with mangoes for dessert. Mum has been cremated and her Celebration of Life will be on May 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Church, 400 Stevenson St. North, Guelph. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Guelph Legion Ladies Auxiliary or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcome at

