McDONALD, Isabella Lawson Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Jack McDonald (2018). Dearly loved mother of Delores (Alan) Froggatt, Wayne (Peggy) McDonald and John (Jan) McDonald. Cherished grandmother of Mark, Mike (Catherine), Chris (Lauren), Scott, Jackie (Anthony), Nikki, Brent (Monica) and Allison (Eugene). Loving great-grandmother of Anthony, Tristan, Lachlann, Laylah, Corbin, Victoria, Vanessa and James. Dear sister of George Thomson. Predeceased by her brother Jim and her sisters Margaret and Janette. She will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Cremation and a private family visitation have taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St., Niagara Falls. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 11, 2019