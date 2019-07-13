Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ISABELLE BAIRD. View Sign Service Information Simple Alternative Funeral Centre 1535 South Gateway Road Mississauga , ON L4W 5J1 (905)-602-1580 Obituary

BAIRD, ISABELLE (nee O'NEIL) Sept. 15, 1925 – July 3, 2019 Passed peacefully at Trillium Health Care on Wednesday, July 3rd, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack Baird. Loving mother to John (Jo-Anne), Heather and Kim. Nana to Julie, Jeffrey, Brock, Aaron, Joel, Farran, Sarah and nine great-grandchildren. Beloved sister to the late Margaret, Peggy and Hilda. Isabelle will be dearly missed by all family, friends and those whom both she and Jack danced with and gave lessons to wherever they were in the world. As a devoted volunteer for thirty-eight years at Queensway/Trillium Hospital, Isabelle enjoyed giving special attention to patients adding sunshine to their lives. She was always full of life and loved to celebrate every occasion to the fullest. Isabelle was an avid lover of dogs from childhood to her last days. Working in her rose garden or on crafts was a quieter pastime she enjoyed while listening and singing to her favourite music. An informal celebration of Isabelle's life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE, 1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga, L4W 5J1 (905-602-1580) from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Tributes may be sent to

